IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) and SCVX (NYSE:SCVX) Head to Head Survey

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) and SCVX (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares IHI and SCVX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHI 4.53% 11.21% 2.12% SCVX N/A -377.51% 4.12%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IHI 0 0 0 0 N/A SCVX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.1% of SCVX shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of SCVX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

IHI has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCVX has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IHI and SCVX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IHI $10.50 billion 0.33 $123.07 million $0.80 7.20 SCVX N/A N/A -$13.12 million N/A N/A

IHI has higher revenue and earnings than SCVX.

About IHI

IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul, and maintenance of heavy machinery. It operates through the following segments: Resources, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facilities; Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery; Aero Engine, Space and Defense; and Others. The Resources, Energy and Environment segment includes boilers, power systems, motors for land and marine use, gas processes for storage facilities and chemical plants, nuclear power, gas engines, environmental systems, and pharmaceutical plants. The Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facility segment deals with bridges, water gates, steel structures, shield tunneling machines, transportation systems, urban development, and security. The Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery segment offers rotating machinery, logistics systems, materials handling equipment, parking systems, steel manufacturing equipment, industrial machinery, heat and surface treatment, papermaking machinery, vehicular turbochargers and compressors, construction machinery, and agricultural equipment. The Aero Engine, Space and Defense segment handles aircraft engines, rock

About SCVX

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

