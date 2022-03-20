IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Price Target Cut to $31.00

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for IMARA’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.83) EPS.

IMRA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMARA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of IMARA in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

IMRA stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. IMARA has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

IMARA ( NASDAQ:IMRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.22. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IMARA will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Mott acquired 50,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $65,517.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 85,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $192,377.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 145,247 shares of company stock worth $203,648 and have sold 264,763 shares worth $580,946. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of IMARA by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 290,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 156,272 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMARA by 2,122.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 805,786 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMARA by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 21,875 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMARA by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 439,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 165,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of IMARA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

