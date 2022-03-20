IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) EVP Sells $108,780.00 in Stock

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $17.97 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

