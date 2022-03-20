IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives GBX 1,667.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,667.22 ($21.68).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($27.96) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.51) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($26.92) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of LON IMI opened at GBX 1,493 ($19.41) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08. IMI has a 12 month low of GBX 1,150.09 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,878 ($24.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 20.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,547.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,674.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.80 ($0.21) per share. This is a boost from IMI’s previous dividend of $7.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

In other news, insider Caroline Dowling bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,433 ($18.63) per share, for a total transaction of £18,629 ($24,224.97). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,327 shares of company stock worth $1,904,651.

About IMI (Get Rating)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.