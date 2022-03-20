Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Given New €21.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €23.00 ($25.27) to €21.00 ($23.08) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IDEXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €34.00 ($37.36) to €31.00 ($34.07) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €29.00 ($31.87) to €24.50 ($26.92) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil (Get Rating)

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.