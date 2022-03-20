Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) Trading Down 17.2%

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Rating) was down 17.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INTI)

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with cancer. It focuses on SUBA-Itraconazole, a patented, oral formulation of Itraconazole, for treatment of prostate and lung cancers. The company was founded on September 30, 1992 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

