Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) Shares Purchased by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC owned 1.16% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

NYSEARCA BOCT traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $33.66. 8,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,352. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $34.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53.

