Insider Buying: Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS – Get Rating) insider Andrew Boorman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £6,800 ($8,842.65).

Cenkos Securities stock opened at GBX 71 ($0.92) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £40.25 million and a P/E ratio of 14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Cenkos Securities plc has a 1 year low of GBX 50.16 ($0.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 97 ($1.26). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 68.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 75.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from Cenkos Securities’s previous dividend of $1.25. Cenkos Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.71%.

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad and broking, and research and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers.

