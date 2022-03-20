Insider Buying: Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) CEO Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 25,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $1.76 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,159,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,592 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

