Insider Buying: Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Acquires $250,315.00 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) Director Ronald Frasch bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,315.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Crocs stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. Crocs’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after buying an additional 426,896 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

