Insider Buying: Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Insider Purchases £11,583 in Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) insider Rosemary Leith bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,716 ($22.31) per share, for a total transaction of £11,583 ($15,062.42).

Intermediate Capital Group stock opened at GBX 1,764 ($22.94) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £5.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,285 ($16.71) and a one year high of GBX 2,493 ($32.42). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,777.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,038.78.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 3,000 ($39.01) to GBX 2,885 ($37.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,545 ($33.09) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

