Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLSGet Rating) Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $49,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alec Machiels also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 15th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $56,787.50.
  • On Friday, January 14th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $50,700.00.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.13. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average is $41.20.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $6,593,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,439,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 565.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 150,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 128,065 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on APLS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

