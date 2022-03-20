Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells 340 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total value of C$25,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,853,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$137,003,136.10.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 275 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.21, for a total value of C$20,407.75.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.60, for a total value of C$378,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.02, for a total value of C$380,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total value of C$329,861.00.

On Monday, January 17th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.18, for a total value of C$330,918.50.

On Thursday, January 13th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.91, for a total value of C$309,550.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Stephen W. Laut bought 802 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$54.57 per share, with a total value of C$43,765.14.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$76.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$68.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.59. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$35.83 and a 52-week high of C$79.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.30.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Stories

