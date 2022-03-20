Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of CIEN opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.
Ciena Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ciena (CIEN)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.