Insider Selling: Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CFO Sells 435 Shares of Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $62,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

K Christopher Farkas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, K Christopher Farkas sold 530 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total transaction of $72,731.90.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $154.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $162.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.67.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after buying an additional 14,423 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

