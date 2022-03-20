Insider Selling: Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) Director Sells $560,000.00 in Stock

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Expro Group stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.16. Expro Group Holdings N.V. has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several research firms have weighed in on XPRO. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPRO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

