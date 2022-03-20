Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Sells 473 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $28,701.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Monday, February 14th, Hussein Mecklai sold 6,513 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $443,014.26.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $65.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.79. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $94.39.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PI. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 46.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj (Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.