Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $4,724,464.80 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.10, for a total transaction of $4,724,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MORN opened at $282.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.61 and a 200 day moving average of $294.67. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $350.21.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,658,750,000 after acquiring an additional 688,048 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $128,670,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $77,278,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $39,313,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,104,000 after acquiring an additional 97,873 shares during the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

