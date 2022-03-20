Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Sells 83 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total transaction of $56,938.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of REGN opened at $685.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $625.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $623.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.60 and a 12-month high of $689.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.22.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

