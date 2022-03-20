Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Sells $11,688.96 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $11,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $33,299.97.

On Monday, March 7th, Michelle Philpot sold 469 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $13,422.78.

On Friday, December 17th, Michelle Philpot sold 391 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $13,235.35.

Shares of RUN opened at $30.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.74. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,016,363,000 after buying an additional 3,814,952 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Sunrun by 97.1% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,069 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Sunrun by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,432,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,243,000 after purchasing an additional 772,818 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in Sunrun by 55.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,575 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Sunrun by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,644,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,902,000 after purchasing an additional 244,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

