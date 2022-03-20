Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Sells $894,588.16 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 31,904 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $894,588.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Donald Brisbin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $108,841.52.

Willdan Group stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.06 million, a PE ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 1.23. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $44.57.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.44. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 756,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new position in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Willdan Group by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

