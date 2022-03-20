Insight Folios Inc Buys 1,333 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,566,000 after buying an additional 1,330,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,735,000 after buying an additional 974,350 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 506,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 36,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

NYSE DOC opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.08. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.11%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.