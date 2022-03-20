Insight Folios Inc Buys 88 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,947 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $145.44 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.90 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.23. The firm has a market cap of $403.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,352,421.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,435,696 shares of company stock valued at $475,459,185. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

