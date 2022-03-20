Insight Folios Inc Has $252,000 Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox stock opened at $133.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.67. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.02 and a fifty-two week high of $196.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.