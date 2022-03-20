Insight Folios Inc Invests $203,000 in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 1,487.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Upstart by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $782,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $12,373,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,874 shares of company stock valued at $32,656,158 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Bank of America raised Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $125.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.43. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.99 and a beta of 0.01. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.15 and a 52-week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.