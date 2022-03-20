Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the period. W. P. Carey makes up 1.1% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 111.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,882,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,052. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.17 and a 12-month high of $83.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.057 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 189.24%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

