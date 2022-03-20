Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $235,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,966,000 after buying an additional 825,500 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,835,000 after buying an additional 756,714 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $44,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,935,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,639,180. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.