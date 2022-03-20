International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives $169.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.17.

A number of analysts have commented on ICAGY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 220 ($2.86) to GBX 210 ($2.73) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($2.99) to GBX 220 ($2.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 175,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,653. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

