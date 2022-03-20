Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) PT Lowered to $2.00

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 304.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Inuvo in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INUV opened at $0.50 on Friday. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Inuvo ( NYSEAMERICAN:INUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Inuvo had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inuvo by 1,888.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 269,111 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inuvo by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 32,931 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inuvo by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,833,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 686,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 20.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

