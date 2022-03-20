Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 119.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,322 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 1.41% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 303.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 524,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,474,000 after buying an additional 394,525 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 285,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 273,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 253,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 171,598 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 197,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30,896 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJQ traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.58. The company had a trading volume of 83,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,557. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.35. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91.

