Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Position Increased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 379.2% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $47.32 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.77.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

