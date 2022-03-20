Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lessened by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,740 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 7.2% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $48,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,830,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $351.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $307.39 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

