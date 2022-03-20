Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Holdings Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XLG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000.

XLG opened at $343.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $340.20 and its 200-day moving average is $348.95. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $288.78 and a twelve month high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

