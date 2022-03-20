Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XMVM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 173.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 138,746 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 581.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 103,049 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 53,496 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 19,371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.44. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $50.87.

