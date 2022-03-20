Investors Buy Large Volume of GDS Put Options (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 6,848 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 284% compared to the average volume of 1,783 put options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in GDS by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in GDS by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,463,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GDS by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,518,000 after purchasing an additional 379,163 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.00. GDS has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

GDS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

