Investors Purchase Large Volume of Eastman Kodak Call Options (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 48,387 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,093% compared to the average daily volume of 4,055 call options.

Shares of KODK opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.61. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $11.26.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 416.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.