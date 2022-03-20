Investors Purchase Large Volume of Eastman Kodak Call Options (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 48,387 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,093% compared to the average daily volume of 4,055 call options.
Shares of KODK opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.61. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $11.26.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 416.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eastman Kodak Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.
