Iofina plc (LON:IOF) Insider Buys £26,250 in Stock

Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Rating) insider Lance J. Baller purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £26,250 ($34,135.24).

IOF stock opened at GBX 21.75 ($0.28) on Friday. Iofina plc has a 52-week low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 22.36 ($0.29). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.73 million and a P/E ratio of 15.54.

Iofina Company Profile

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

