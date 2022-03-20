Iofina plc (LON:IOF) Insider Buys £26,250 in Stock

Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Rating) insider Lance J. Baller purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £26,250 ($34,135.24).
IOF stock opened at GBX 21.75 ($0.28) on Friday. Iofina plc has a 52-week low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 22.36 ($0.29). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.73 million and a P/E ratio of 15.54.
Iofina Company Profile (Get Rating)
