IOG (LON:IOG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.41

IOG plc (LON:IOG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.41 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 39.74 ($0.52). IOG shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51), with a volume of 2,027,137 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 36.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 31.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £204.30 million and a PE ratio of -12.58.

IOG Company Profile (LON:IOG)

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

