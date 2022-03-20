Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,975,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,832. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.52. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IONS. William Blair upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.04.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

