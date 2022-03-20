iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Up 21.3%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 21.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 638,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 21,311,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.92.

The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth about $12,072,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 112,548 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 893,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 135,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in iQIYI by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,223,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after buying an additional 522,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

