IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $4.62 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $73.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32.

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IRIDEX in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

