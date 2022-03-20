iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,623 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter.

IEI stock opened at $123.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.15. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.15 and a 52-week high of $132.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

