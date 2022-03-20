iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $69.81 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.74.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.