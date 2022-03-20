iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Lifted by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,732 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 6.5% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $91,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,298 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,158 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,081 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after buying an additional 1,985,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,313,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,500,000 after buying an additional 1,667,330 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.10. 7,864,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,366,568. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $116.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.09.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

