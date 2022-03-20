iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Shares Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 662.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $24.72 on Friday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $26.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.