iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Acquired by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 156.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $35.74 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.20.

