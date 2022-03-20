iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 4,928.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,574 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,413,000 after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,481,000 after acquiring an additional 104,400 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 27,236 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 63,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $102.82 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $108.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.58 and a 200-day moving average of $106.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

