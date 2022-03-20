iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ opened at $66.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $79.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.34.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

