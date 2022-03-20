iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,297,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWO opened at $259.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.78. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.35 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.