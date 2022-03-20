iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,508,000 after purchasing an additional 774,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,209,000 after purchasing an additional 318,872 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,479,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,855,000 after purchasing an additional 146,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,754 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.60. 4,802,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,493,915. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.99. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

